$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $9.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $10.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,614,374. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,979. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

