1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.01 ($40.71).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €24.20 ($28.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

