13,352 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Shares of ONEV opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

