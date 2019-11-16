13,948 Shares in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. Univest Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

