$170.90 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post sales of $170.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $667.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $669.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $709.31 million, with estimates ranging from $678.71 million to $720.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 114,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 211,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.