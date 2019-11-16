$170.90 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post sales of $170.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $667.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $669.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $709.31 million, with estimates ranging from $678.71 million to $720.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 114,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 211,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.