$2.03 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Cintas reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

CTAS traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $256.12. 658,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,664. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average is $248.99. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $277.85.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after purchasing an additional 916,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after buying an additional 382,578 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,420,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.