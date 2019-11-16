$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Hershey posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Hershey stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.75. 537,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $232,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $6,432,540 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

