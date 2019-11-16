2,089 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

