$233.90 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $233.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $193.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $844.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.40 million to $847.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $946.95 million, with estimates ranging from $888.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 156.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 465,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 284,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 71.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 1,167,612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 62.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 1,149,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Evolent Health by 45.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.