$239.68 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report $239.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.50 million. Envestnet reported sales of $210.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $905.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Envestnet news, Director Anil Arora sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $290,492.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $540,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,714 shares of company stock worth $6,542,911. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

