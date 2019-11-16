$27.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $27.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.31 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $26.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $110.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.11 billion to $110.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $115.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.30 billion to $115.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.54.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.29. 2,884,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.53. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

