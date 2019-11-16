$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYL. Mizuho raised their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 170.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mylan by 92.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mylan by 258.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

