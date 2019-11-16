3,701 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

