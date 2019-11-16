$68.48 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $68.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.41 million and the lowest is $65.55 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $75.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $224.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.55 million to $230.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.48 million, with estimates ranging from $264.31 million to $302.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

NYSE GNK opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $473.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

