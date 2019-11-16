$68.79 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce sales of $68.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.05 million and the highest is $70.28 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $56.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $266.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.34 million to $267.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.33 million, with estimates ranging from $281.49 million to $310.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 478,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 696.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

