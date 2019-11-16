$794.10 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post $794.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.30 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $105.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

