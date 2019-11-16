$85.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce sales of $85.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.57 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Mastercraft Boat reported sales of $121.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $457.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $461.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $481.53 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $495.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 890,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 229,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 42.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 473,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 140,768 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 262,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,094. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

