Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €26.30 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARL has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.89 ($32.43).

ARL stock opened at €27.00 ($31.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.77. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12-month high of €33.32 ($38.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

