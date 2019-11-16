Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

