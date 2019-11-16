AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACIU. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 139,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.09. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 45.19%. Research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

