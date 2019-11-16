ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 330,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $902.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $212,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,662 shares of company stock worth $3,793,883. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 243,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 784.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,503,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 121,430 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.