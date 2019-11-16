Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Up 25%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) shares rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 342,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 105,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.