Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 754,200 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $56,959,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,500 shares of company stock worth $58,301,605. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti set a $115.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

