Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AMD opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.07.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 703,023 shares of company stock worth $22,638,367. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

