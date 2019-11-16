AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,382 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQH opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

