AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,561 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,233.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 2,327,154 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $119,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $117,535,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,510,000 after buying an additional 858,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

