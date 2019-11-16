AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,828 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Quanta Services by 60.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.23. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

