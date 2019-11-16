AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,065 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the second quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 232.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 193.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

