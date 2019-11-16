Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Aegion were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aegion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,430,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 212,591 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,355,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEGN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.61. 61,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $665.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

AEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aegion from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

