Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. During the last week, Aeon has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $517.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00732707 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.