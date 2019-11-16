AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,896 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $421,000.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in AeroVironment by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

