AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.87.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. 392,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,600. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AGCO by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,918,000 after purchasing an additional 726,069 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 59.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 192,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 69.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.