Aggreko (LON:AGK) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGK. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 817.50 ($10.68).

LON AGK opened at GBX 799.40 ($10.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 799.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 803.79. Aggreko has a 12-month low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 868.60 ($11.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

