Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $270.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target upped by Barclays from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Shares of APD traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.92. 915,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $149.64 and a 52-week high of $241.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after buying an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,498,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,183,000 after buying an additional 54,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

