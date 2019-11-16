Ajay Mehra Sells 45,259 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at $13,908,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $172,082.67.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ajay Mehra sold 10,701 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $1,139,870.52.

On Monday, August 26th, Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $266,746.64.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $97.67 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

