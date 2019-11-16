AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKS. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Get AK Steel alerts:

Shares of AKS stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.04. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. AK Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 567,604 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 394,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.