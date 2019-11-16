Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) Shares Up 0.3%

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU.U) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.21, 228,887 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKU.U. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Akumin from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akumin from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.96.

