Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alaska Air Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.92.

ALK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.38. 384,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

In other news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

