Alex R. Lieblong Sells 8,000 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $147,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alex R. Lieblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Alex R. Lieblong sold 12,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $221,880.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $285,300.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 370,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,511 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in Home Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,426,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 439,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 109,636 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

