Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

ALGT traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.93. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $174.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

