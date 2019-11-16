Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $171.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.30. 132,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.93. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

