Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $174.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.