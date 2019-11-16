Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Down 0.2%

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 811 ($10.60) and last traded at GBX 812 ($10.61), approximately 156,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 561,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($10.64).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 791.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 758.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 781 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £288.97 ($377.59).

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

