Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 4,884,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 160,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

