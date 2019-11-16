Almeela (KZE) Price Reaches $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Almeela has a total market cap of $122,624.00 and $8,007.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Almeela has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Almeela

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

