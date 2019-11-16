Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

AOSL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.69. 142,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

