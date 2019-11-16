Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

ALPN stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.82. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

