Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. ValuEngine upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $82.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $83.64.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

