Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

SCHW stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

