Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Applied Materials stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $62.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

